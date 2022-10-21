James provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

James put up decent across-the-board numbers Thursday, but couldn't get his team over the line. From a fantasy perspective, it's been a nice start for the veteran, reassuring everyone that he can still match it with the best. Unfortunately, the Lakers don't look like a cohesive unit at the moment and James' motivation could fall away quite quickly should the trend continue. For now, managers simply have to hope that the team can turn things around so as to keep James on the floor as long as possible.