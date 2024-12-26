James racked up 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over the Warriors.

Playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, James didn't seem bothered by his nagging foot issue as he delivered his 15th double-double of the season and his seventh game with 30 or more points in 28 appearances. Over five contests since returning from a two-game absence earlier this month due to the injury, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.