James finished Friday's 120-115 win over the Spurs with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

James made history Wednesday by being the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in three consecutive games, which he extended to four games Friday. He continues to play at an elite level despite inching closer to 40 years old, and to start the 2024-25 regular season he is averaging 23.5 points on 52.3 percent shooting (including 44.6 percent from three on 5.4 3PA/G), 9.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds over 35.3 minutes per game.