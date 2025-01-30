James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers continue to include James on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he'll suit up Thursday and hasn't missed a matchup since Dec. 28. The superstar has averaged 24.6 points, 9.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes per game through 13 outings in January. He has also shot 54.7 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in that 13-game span.