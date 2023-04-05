James (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has appeared in the last five games despite his lingering foot issue, but he's considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. James has averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five outings, while Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown would be candidates for increased run if the veteran is sidelined.