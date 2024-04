James (ankle) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James was tagged as a game-time call due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, and he's been granted the green light to play Friday evening. The star forward is averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.5 steals over four April matchups.