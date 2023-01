Walker (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Saturday marks the second consecutive game Walker has been labeled questionable, so he's nearing a return from a 14-game absence. Once cleared, he'll presumably be on a minutes limit. In 29.8 minutes per game this season, Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.