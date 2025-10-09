Lakers' Luka Doncic: Practicing fully at training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach JJ Redick confirmed Thursday that Doncic (rest) was a full participant in practices last week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Doncic is getting his reps in during scrimmages at training camp, but it remains possible that he'll be held out of preseason games after his EuroBasket run this past summer. The superstar guard's status remains murky for Sunday's exhibition contest against the Warriors, but Doncic's availability for Opening Night isn't in doubt.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Goes through individual work•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Won't play this weekend•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Ready for fresh start•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Will continue to play in EuroBasket•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Suffers knee injury•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Inks contract extension with LAL•