Head coach JJ Redick confirmed Thursday that Doncic (rest) was a full participant in practices last week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic is getting his reps in during scrimmages at training camp, but it remains possible that he'll be held out of preseason games after his EuroBasket run this past summer. The superstar guard's status remains murky for Sunday's exhibition contest against the Warriors, but Doncic's availability for Opening Night isn't in doubt.