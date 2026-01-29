Doncic is questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards due to left ankle soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic tweaked his left ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Cavs, and now is in danger of missing Friday's game. We'll have a better idea on his status following Friday's shootaround, but if Doncic is out, that would open up a lot of minutes for Gabe Vincent and Marcus Smart, and Rui Hachimura could see a sizeable uptick in usage.