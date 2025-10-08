Smart (Achilles) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, NBA reporter Jovan Buha reports.

Smart has yet to play a game during the preseason for his new squad while working his way through Achilles soreness. However, he did participate in practice Tuesday before missing Wednesday's session. As long as the illness isn't severe, he seems to be trending in the right direction, but his status for the remaining five games of the preseason is uncertain.