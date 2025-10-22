Smart closed Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Warriors with nine points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one steal across 23 minutes.

Smart was understandably rusty, offering very little in the way of tangible production during his Lakers debut. While he did manage to get under the skin of his opponent, the coaching staff is going to need more from him moving forward. He should be a steady source of steals, assuming he can stay healthy and his lack of offensive upside doesn't limit his overall playing time too much.