Smart finished Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder with 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Smart put in solid work as Luka Donci's direct fill-in during the loss. His 19-point effort marked the veteran's third-highest scoring total of the season, and since his recent spike corresponds to Doncic's absence, we should see continued output from him while the team's offensive catalyst is sidelined.