Smart logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and seven steals over 37 minutes during the Lakers' 121-111 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Smart connected on three three-pointers for the second time this season, but the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt with seven steals, one short of his career-high eight swipes in February of 2017. Smart opened the season on the bench, but he has started in each of his last seven outings and has averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 30.7 minutes per game over that span.