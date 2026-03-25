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Lakers' Marcus Smart: Out for Wednesday
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1 min read
Smart (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Smart was unable to shake his doubtful tag and will miss his second straight contest. With Smart sidelined, the Lakers may rely more on Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia.
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