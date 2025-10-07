Lakers' Marcus Smart: Practices Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smart (Achilles) participated in practice Tuesday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Smart missed the first two preseason games with his new squad while dealing with Achilles tendinopathy. The veteran guard appears to be trending in the right direction, making it possible that he suits up for the team's next preseason game against the Warriors on Sunday.
