Head coach JJ Redick noted that while Smart (back) remains day-to-day, the team hopes to have him back for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smart will miss his sixth straight game Sunday due to a left lumbar muscle strain, but he seems to be trending towards a return. Gabe Vincent, Nick Smith and Dalton Knecht are candidates for increased roles as long as Smart remains out of the lineup.