Grimes is viewed as a lock to occupy one of the Lakers' starting spots entering training camp, according to Jovan Buha of Buha's Block.

Grimes is expected to join Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as four established members of the starting five, leaving only one position unsettled. The offseason addition should complement Doncic and Reaves with his perimeter defense and ability to operate away from the ball, putting Grimes in line for a substantial role in his first season with Los Angeles.