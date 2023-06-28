The Lakers extended a qualifying offer to Rui Hachimura Tuesday, ensuring he will become a restricted free agent, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Lakers will now have the opportunity to match any offer to Hachimura this offseason. The 24-year-old forward will likely receive a sizable contract after averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds on 55.7/48.7/88.2 shooting splits across 16 games in the 2022-23 playoffs.
