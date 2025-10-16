Hachimura posted 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 FT, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 121-94 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Hachimura should be in the starting limeup for the Lakers to begin the season, and his production will be sorely needed during LeBron James' (sciatica) absence. He wil likely remain with the first unit when James returns, but there will be increaed pressure for him to perform well over the first month of the season.