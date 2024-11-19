Black logged 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Suns.

Black posted a season-high 20 point in the win, blowing way past his previous high of 12 points. Black is carving out a larger role in his sophomore season after averaging only 16.9 minutes per game during his rookie campaign. The 2023 first-round pick has the goods to be an eventual starter, but the Arkansas product will remain behind Jalen Suggs on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.