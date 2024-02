Black is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Black is set for his 31st start of the season, which have yielded 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists in 0.6 steals in 21.3 minutes per game. He is joined by Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze in the first unit on a night when Orlando is down Paolo Banchero (illness) and Gary Harris (calf).