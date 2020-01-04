Johnson recorded 35 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's game against the Charge.

Johnson's now totaled 69 points over his past two games as he's turned into a human flamethrower from the field. The La Salle products' impressed all season, particularly with his defensive ability and incredible 44.9 percent shooting from behind the arc. On the year, Johnson's averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from three and 84.8 percent from the line in 35.4 minutes per game.