Anthony (illness) returned during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Anthony left for the locker room with 3:51 remaining in the first period, but he was cleared to check back in at the 6:41 mark of the second quarter. The team will likely keep a close eye on his workload the rest of the way.
