Magic's Desmond Bane: Posts efficient shooting line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane ended with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.
Bane was one of two starters to reach the 20-point threshold, as Paolo Banchero paced the team with 23 points, but it was Bane who displayed more efficiency. He looked more comfortable from downtown throughout the night, hitting three treys in five attempts despite converting at a clip of 20.8 percent from deep in his last six games entering Thursday. Overall, it was a promising sign to see Bane get back on track offensively after being held in check in his previous two appearances.
More News
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Pops for game-high 27•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Hits for team-high 23 in loss•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Needs 14 shots to score nine points•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Logs 15 points vs. Washington•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Hits for 31 in Sunday's win•
-
Magic's Desmond Bane: Hits for 18 in Indiana•