Bane ended with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Bane was one of two starters to reach the 20-point threshold, as Paolo Banchero paced the team with 23 points, but it was Bane who displayed more efficiency. He looked more comfortable from downtown throughout the night, hitting three treys in five attempts despite converting at a clip of 20.8 percent from deep in his last six games entering Thursday. Overall, it was a promising sign to see Bane get back on track offensively after being held in check in his previous two appearances.