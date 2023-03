Harris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to soreness in his right hip flexor.

This is the same injury that required Harris to miss a couple games at the beginning of March, and with Orlando sitting on a record of 28-41, there's not much incentive for the veteran to push through the pain. If Harris is forced to the sidelines, Jalen Suggs could get the spot start and there would be more minutes available for Cole Anthony.