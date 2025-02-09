Bitadze provided two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 victory over the Spurs.

Bitadze surpassed 25 minutes for the first time since returning from injury, an indication that his spot as the starting center could be safe after all. Although his production left a lot to be desired, the increased playing time is an encouraging development. Look for him to serve up a better performance when the Magic host the Hawks on Monday.