Bitadze registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 win over the Timberwolves.

Bitadze took advantage of the fact that the Timberwolves were without Julius Randle (handle) and Rudy Gobert (rest) to dominate the paint, and he delivered a strong double-double coming off the bench. Wendell Carter will remain the starter for the Magic, but Bitadze has proven he can deliver solid numbers when needed. He's averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in the 10 outings in which he's logged at least 20 minutes this season.