Suggs did not return to the Magic's 121-114 loss to the Bulls on Friday due to a right knee strain. He finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes.

Suggs sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of Friday's loss and was deemed questionable to return, though he never checked back in. He'll presumably undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but it puts Suggs in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Pacers. Anthony Black has started each of the Magic's last 11 games in the absence of Franz Wagner (ankle), so Tyus Jones is the top candidate to enter Orlando's starting lineup if Suggs were to miss time.