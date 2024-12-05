Caldwell-Pope ended Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the 76ers with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and five steals over 32 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope collected a season-high five steals Wednesday, though he's been no stranger to racking up swipes for the Magic this season, picking up at least four of them in four games of his 23 games thus far. The 31-year-old veteran swingman has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option with a limited three-and-D role on offense in his first year in Orlando, but he's heating up over his past five outings, averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. Caldwell-Pope's value is generally limited to triples and steals, but he's worth a look on waiver wires for those areas while he's running hot.