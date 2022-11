Fultz (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Fultz practiced Wednesday, and his return is imminent. Once available, he'll presumably be on a minutes limit. His return could affect the workloads of other backcourt players like Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris. It's not clear exactly what role Fultz will play, but he looked good at the end of last season, where he averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes.