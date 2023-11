The Magic have ruled Fultz (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Fultz will miss his fifth game in a row and will be sidelined for the eighth time in nine contests while he recovers from left knee tendinitis. His continued absence should open up a spot in the starting five for rookie Anthony Black, though Fultz's minutes could be spread out among Black, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles and Jalen Suggs (knee).