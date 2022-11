Fultz (toe) practiced Wednesday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Fultz is expected to return sometime in early-to-mid December, so it's a good sign that he's returned to practice. With Cole Anthony (oblique) potentially returning around the same time, Orlando's backcourt may suddenly get crowded. It's unclear how the minutes will shake out between those two and Jalen Suggs, who's started all but one of his appearances.