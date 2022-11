Bamba (back) won't play in Monday's game against the Nets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Bamba was listed as questionable earlier in the day due to back spasms, and he ultimately wasn't able to go. Look for Moritz Wagner and Bol Bol to see an uptick in minutes with both Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee) and Bamba unavailable.