Wagner (knee) is not close to returning to play, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner's timeline for a return from a torn left ACL isn't exactly clear, though it doesn't sound like Opening Night is a realistic possibility for his season debut. Goga Bitadze will likely handle the backup center role behind Wendell Carter to open the year, while Jonathan Isaac stands out as a candidate to soak up some extra minutes at the five in the early going.