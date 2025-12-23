site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Tristan da Silva: Listed as questionable
Da Silva (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Da Silva has missed the past three games for Orlando, but he remains day-to-day. Jett Howard and Noah Penda could pick up some minutes if da Silva is unable to give it a go.
