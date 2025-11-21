Da Silva notched 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 victory over the Clippers.

Da Silva has stepped up in a big way since Paolo Banchero (groin) went down, and that run continued Thursday night. Da Silva has reached double figures in the scoring column in four straight matchups since joining the first unit and has converted at a clip of 46.4 percent from three during this stretch.