Da Silva recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 91-86 win over the Pelicans in the Summer League.

Da Silva built upon a 13-point outing in Friday's win over the Cavaliers with a 23-point outburst against the Pelicans Sunday. The Colorado product has been a highly efficient scorer, shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from three. Despite the strong start to Summer League, Da Silva will face an uphill battle to a significant role for the Magic come the regular season due to their depth at the wing positions.