The Magic selected Da Silva with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Da Silva spent four years at Colorado and finished his senior year with averages of 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 triples, 1.1 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game on 49.3 percent shooting from the floor and 83.5 percent at the charity stripe. While he's not quite elite in any one area, he does have a nice feel for the game and plays with a lot of effort on defense. He projects as a solid role player, although it could be tough for him to find minutes early on, as he'll be battling with Joe Ingles, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac for the reserve forward minutes behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.