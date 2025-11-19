Jones registered eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 win over Golden State.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Jones went seven straight without scoring, so it was nice to see him break his elongated shooting slump and go perfect from the field. However, with season averages of 1.9 points on 31.6 percent from the field and 19 percent from three, Jones has a long way to make a stronger case for more playing time.