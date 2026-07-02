Nuggets' Tyus Jones: Staying in Denver

Jones agreed to a one-year deal Thursday to remain with the Nuggets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2015, making stops in Minnesota, Memphis, Washington, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas before joining the Nuggets in March 2026. He appeared in 11 regular-season contests with Denver, though he averaged only 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.1 steals over 8.4 minutes. With that in mind, Jones was once one of the most reliable backup point guards in the NBA, so he could turn things around if he's given more minutes in 2026-27.