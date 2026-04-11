Jones is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Thunder on Friday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Jones has seen little time in Denver's rotation since the beginning of March. However, with seven Nuggets players ruled out Friday -- including Jamal Murray (shoulder) and Christian Braun (ankle) -- Jones will move into the starting lineup for the 11th time this season and first with Denver. Jones' last start took place Feb. 20 as a member of the Mavericks, when he logged 13 points, six assists and one rebound over 26 minutes.