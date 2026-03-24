Smith became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Nets expired.

After signing with Brooklyn on March 14, Smith appeared in each of the Nets' ensuing six games, averaging 6.2 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes while shooting 50 percent from the field. Brooklyn will have the ability to re-sign the 26-year-old guard to a second 10-day pact or a rest-of-season deal, with any contract likely to be finalized before the team's next game Wednesday at Golden State. If the Nets opt not to re-sign Smith, he'll likely remain with the organization as a member of the G League's Long Island Nets.