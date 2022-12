Fitts finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 99-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Fitts showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Bulls, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also playing the least amount of minutes out of the starting five. After this performance, expect him to see an increase in his minutes.