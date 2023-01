Williams finished with zero points, (0-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes in Friday's 104-92 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Williams was a liability for Ontario on Friday as there was a lid on the basket for him. It was his worst performance of the season which played a key role in the Clippers losing to Stockton. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main forwards in the rotation for Ontario.