Fitts finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 FT, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 victory over the Cleveland Charge.

After missing most of Jan. and Feb. with a shoulder injury, Fitts seems to have gotten back into his groove offensively by finishing as one of the leading scorers while also being active on the glass. When healthy, expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main two-way weapons for Ontario.