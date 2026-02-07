This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' AJ Johnson: Could make team debut
Johnson (recently traded) will be available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Just because Johnson is available, that doesn't mean he will actually see the floor. The second-year guard was unable to carve out a role in Washington, and he's facing an uphill battle for playing time in Dallas too.