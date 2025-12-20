Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (illness) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Davis will play through a probable tag after pushing through Thursday's game with the same illness. For now, there's no word of any limitations for this contest in terms of minutes.
