Davis registered 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Heat.

Davis grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds, powering Dallas to its third straight victory. Since returning from injury, Davis has ramped up his production, averaging 20.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers through three games. While power forward is his preferred position, Davis has thrived as the starting center, resulting in both his rebound and block numbers increasing.