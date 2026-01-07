Williams logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 win over Sacramento.

The Kings threw up several shots in an attempt to take the lead, but Williams' aim was true, and he put the Mavericks up for good with a shot from downtown in the final minute. The fourth-year pro put together a solid outing as the second-unit point guard, and is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 33 games.