Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Hits game-winning three-pointer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 win over Sacramento.
The Kings threw up several shots in an attempt to take the lead, but Williams' aim was true, and he put the Mavericks up for good with a shot from downtown in the final minute. The fourth-year pro put together a solid outing as the second-unit point guard, and is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 33 games.
