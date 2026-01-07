Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Posts team-high 20 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 win over the Kings.
Flagg put together a solid all-around line, marking his first 20-plus point total of 2026 in the narrow win. He fought out of a shooting slump that limited his production against the Rockets and Pistons earlier in the month, but his secondary contributions have remained solid with no significant drops. Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals, and he has only missed one game this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Full stat line in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 27 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Sniffs triple-double vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Struggles from charity stripe•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Available to play•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Goes through shootaround•