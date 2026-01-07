Flagg racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 win over the Kings.

Flagg put together a solid all-around line, marking his first 20-plus point total of 2026 in the narrow win. He fought out of a shooting slump that limited his production against the Rockets and Pistons earlier in the month, but his secondary contributions have remained solid with no significant drops. Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals, and he has only missed one game this season.